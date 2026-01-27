A BRITISH mother who was murdered in Malaga ‘had only installed cameras last October after her ex-partner threatened to kill her’.

Victoria, who was killed by her ex-partner last Saturday at her Alhaurin el Grande home, had told her friend that the aforementioned had ‘threatened to kill her’ saying to her ‘you are going to leave with your feet first’.

This threat came at the end of October last year and Victoria reported the incident alongside her mother and sister.

She was granted a restraining order but still ‘did not trust him and installed security cameras in the house,’ her friend Lorena told SUR.

She also wanted to put up a fence around the property to prevent him from entering the address.

The same friend confirmed that the restraining order was frequently broken with Victoria not wanting to report these breaches because ‘she did not want to feel responsible if the father of her children were to go to prison’.

Lorena met Victoria six years ago through their partners who played football together.

The pair became friends with Victoria confiding to her about her relationship stating that there had been ‘episodes of manipulation and psychological mistreatment’.

Two years ago Victoria nearly separated from Juan Antonio, who is now being held at the Guardia Civil headquarters awaiting trial, but chose to ‘give him another chance’, according to Lorena.

Devastatingly he did not change and continued to harass Victoria who told her friend that he was incapable of ‘carrying out his threats’.

Despite this belief she felt unsafe outside and even in her own home with her children.

Her children, one aged 11 and two twins aged seven, were by her side when she died – before she passed she had looked out onto the street and begged for help.

Help, however, did not come soon enough with emergency services being unable to save the 33-year-old mother’s life – she was found lying in a pool of her own blood next to her murder weapon.

The weapon was allegedly a kitchen knife, one which her ex-partner had used to stab her to her death.

Following the incident, which occurred at 10.40 on Saturday, he handed himself in to police stating that he had done ‘something very bad’ and that ‘he had stabbed the mother of his children but did not know if he killed her’.

Yesterday was an official day of mourning in Alhaurin el Grande, as declared by the Ayuntamiento.

It is believed that Victoria is the first fatal victim of gender-based violence in the Malaga province this year, pending confirmation from the Ministry of Equality.

