A MERSEYSIDE teen was buried without his heart after Spanish authorities told his mother they were keeping the organ for evidence in their criminal investigation – just hours before the funeral.

Harry Begg, 19, was killed in a suspected deliberate hit-and-run in Tenerife in December.

Nicola Gardner, the victim’s mother, was told her boy’s heart was ‘being preserved pending further testing as the investigation progresses, given that it was a criminal death’.

“The biggest part of Harry was his heart. If Harry loved you, he loved you with everything,” Gardner told the Liverpool Echo.

“The biggest part of Harry is stuck in Tenerife, where he was killed; left like a dog to die in the road.”

Harry was riding an electric bike in Arona, where he had lived for over a year, when he was allegedly intentionally hit by a motorist who fled the scene.

Tragically, he died at the site of the collision after sustaining serious head injuries.

Spanish police launched a criminal probe into the teen’s death.

One investigator said: “Regarding the investigation, we continue to analyse information daily, as we do every day.”

However, Gardner says ‘no meaningful investigation’ has transpired.

Despite having two statements from eye-witnesses, no progress has been made.

“You expect the police to do their job. You expect them to do what they’re supposed to do. This is my baby and they think that just because he’s out of the country now it doesn’t matter. I just want to know who killed him.” she told the Echo.

Harry’s family are devastated and confused by the authorities’ decision to keep the teen’s heart.

They are still waiting for answers from the Spanish authorities.

