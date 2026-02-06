Depraved father live-streams sex assaults on underage daughter in Spain while seedy subscribers paid in crypto to watch

A MADRID man has been arrested by the Policia Nacional for live-streaming sex assaults that he committed on his underage daughter.

Perverts who wanted to view the obscene material paid the father in cryptocurrencies.

The Policia Nacional said they were tipped off about the assaults in late November via an anonymous e-mail.

After extensive investigations, officers found the father used ‘private’ live streaming rooms to entice customers.

He used photos of himself lying on the bed with his daughter to drum up business.

After contacting consumers through an external messaging application, he then broadcast live the sexual assaults on his minor daughter in exchange for getting virtual coins.

Police swooped on the man’s Madrid home where they removed two mobile phones which had a lot of pornographic material on them.

He was arrested on charges of corrupting children, the production, possession and distribution of child pornography and sexual assault.

A judge ordered him to be held in prison ahead of his trial.

The Policia Nacional said that in 2024 and 2025 over 5,000 e-mail tips linked to child sexual abuse and pornography were received via their account denuncias.pornografia.infantil@policia.es

Many of the contacts resulted in successful police operations.

