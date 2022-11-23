A 43-year old Spaniard has been arrested for sexually abusing his daughter, 11, at their Torrevieja home.

The assault happened on Friday when the girl’s mother went out to do some shopping.

The youngster wanted her father to pay for a video game but he agreed on the condition that she would perform sex acts on him.

When her mother returned home, the daughter told her what had happened.

The angry parent went to the Guardia Civil to report the sexual abuse as the father fled the property.

He was arrested on Monday and put before a judge on Tuesday who granted him bail despite the assault.

Details of his bail conditions, which would almost certainly include a distancing order, have not been disclosed.

