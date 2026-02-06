6 Feb, 2026
6 Feb, 2026 @ 11:07
Family tragedy as British dad, 37, plunges to his death from Costa del Sol hotel balcony

A BRITISH father has tragically plunged to his death from a sixth-floor hotel balcony while on holiday in Torremolinos.

The 37-year-old victim was enjoying a break with his wife and two young children when the horror unfolded, according to local reports.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning after receiving frantic calls that a man had fallen from the building.

But paramedics could do nothing to save his life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Policia Nacional has taken over the probe to determine exactly what happened.

Sources close to the investigation said the man was staying at the hotel with his partner and their two kids, who are both under 10.

It is understood the couple had been drinking alcohol earlier in the night before separating.

The wife, who insists the fall was a tragic accident, reportedly told officers she went to bed while he stayed out on the balcony alone.

