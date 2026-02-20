Social media influencer accused of attempted murder after lacing husband’s wine with tranquillisers at their Mallorca home

A MALLORCA social media influencer with 400,000 Instagram followers has been arrested for attempted murder after putting tranquillisers in her husband’s wine glass.

The 46-year-old Spanish woman was detained by the Policia Nacional in Palma.

The incident happened on January 10 when the couple were having dinner at home.

The wife brought out some wine which she told her partner had been given to her at a hotel.

Despite a ‘strange’ taste, the husband drank it and then lost consciousness for around 15 hours.

His partner actually ended up calling an ambulance and he was admitted to hospital for four days with tests showing he had consumed benzodiazepine.

After being discharged, he went straight to the Policia Nacional station in Palma to file a complaint where he accused his wife of the poisoning.

Officers launched a probe to collect evidence, culminating in Wednesday’s arrest of his partner on a charge of attempted murder.

At the request of the victim, his wife was bailed as opposed to being remanded into custody, since the couple have a young son.

A restraining order was imposed to ensure she stayed away from her partner.

The suspect is a writer with an Instagram blog that has 400,000 followers, along with 60,000 followers on Facebook and 6,700 subscribers on YouTube.

She has been a regular contributor to regional television and radio programmes, and produced a documentary about Mallorca.

