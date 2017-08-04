Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys Balearic break with yacht cruise around islands

BEFORE returning to Real Madrid on August 5, Cristiano Ronaldo has been sailing around the Balearic Islands.

First the Portuguese football star, along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, were sailing around Ibiza on the superyacht, aYa London.

The Real Madrid player is reportedly paying €45,000 a week to hire the superyacht.

In mid July the luxury ship was boarded by customs officers off Ibiza for a routine inspection after Ronaldo and his family left dinner on Formentera.

After Ibiza and Formentera, the father of three took a quick trip to China for business before returning to the Balearic Islands with his girlfriend.

They landed in Mallorca and hit the streets. Armed with a large security team the couple went shopping in the capital city, making sure to stop in the exclusive store, Corner.

The two also shared a romantic dinner at Tapa Negra in the basement of the hotel Meliá Palas Atenea where they took photos with locals and fans.