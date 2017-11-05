The future is here: Mixed reality headset helps cut surgery times in half in Madrid

Using Microsoft's Hololens surgeons were able to digitally interact with a patient's data, including CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasounds.

MIXED Reality headsets have helped Spanish doctors cut surgery times in half.

Surgeons at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in Madrid are using holographic goggles to digitally interact with a patient’s data, including CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasounds.

In April, surgeons used the system to operate on a patient with a malignant muscular tumor to visualise the MRI and virtually dissect the growth.

Incredibly, the headset reduced the overall surgery time from eight hours to four.

“We are the first in the world to carry out radiological imaging in the operating room using Mixed Reality glasses,” said Dr Ruben Perez Mananes.

Microsoft’s HoloLens was developed by radiologists, surgeons and engineers and is the first tool of its kind.

Surgeons use vocal commands to bring up desired pieces of information and hand gestures to zoom in and out on someone’s anatomy and pinpoint an area of interest.