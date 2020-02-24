AS the name suggests, Cameron International School is truly outward-looking in its ethos.

Students are exposed to a global mix of experiences, from skiing in the nearby Sierra Nevada, to helping build a new tennis court at a school in Guatemala.

The most exciting new development though is the school’s sports academy (CISA) partnering with global football giants Tottenham Hotspur.

From April, the Champions League finalist’s Player Development Programme will give boys and girls aged six to 16 first-rate training in Spain.

DIVERSE: Cameron International School offers a global set of experiences to its students

“We want our students to be able to experience sports at the top levels, and partnering with a Premier League club was a way to do that,” explains Janice Pennie, the school’s founder, who has lived in Spain for 16 years.

Although the school has international appeal it has retained its Spanish roots and is still based at the San Roque Club, near Sotogrande, in Cadiz.

Since setting up as a nursery in 2010, the school has grown to over 100 students.

The current building is being redeveloped so that some 300 students will be able to study at Cameron International.

However, class sizes are kept small in order to maintain the highest standards of learning and give each child the opportunity to thrive.

WOLD CLASS: The facilities at Cameron International School help provide an excellent education

Cameron International’s intake is from ages three to five in its foundation programme and up to age 14 in its Primary School.

Art, cooking, languages and sport all feature in a diverse and evolving array of classes, in line with the International Primary Curriculum (IPC).

Used by schools in more than 90 countries around the world, this curriculum sees children engage with philosophy, literature and the natural world.

From September 2020, IGCEs and A-levels will also be offered, in subjects including photography, textiles, biology, chemistry and more.

“At Cameron International School we want all our children to be able to develop their talents,” adds Pennie.

“We are also looking at an NVQ programme. We understand that higher education is not for everyone, so we want to develop all our children’s talent.”

For more information, visit cameronschool.com, email info@cameronschool.com or call +34 956 797 078