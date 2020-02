A BABY boy who was in intensive care after falling from a second-storey window in Granada has died.

The 18-month old suffered severe brain trauma after he fell out the kitchen window at around 5pm on Thursday.

He was first rushed to San Rafael hospital before being transferred to the Hospital Materno Infantil, where he died on Saturday.

He had been in a critical condition and was breathing with the help of machines.

A routine probe by police points to the fall being a tragic accident.