A 36-YEAR-OLD man has died from coronavirus five days after being given the all clear by doctors in China.

According to the South China Morning Post, Li Liang was admitted to hospital on February 12 before being released two weeks later.

But two days later he began suffering symptoms again and was sent back to the health centre on March 2 and died the same day from respiratory failure.

The death certificate issued by the Wuhan health commission lists COVID-19 as the direct cause of death, reported the South China Morning Post.

The number of infected in China is now at least 80,409.

The government there is now ‘protecting against the importation’ of infections from other countries while investigating several other cases of ‘relapses’.

Coronavirus symptoms include all those associated with the regular cold but also include fever and fatigue, a dry cough and shortness of breath.