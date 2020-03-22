THE COVID-19 pandemic has not yet reached its peak in Spain, new figures have suggested.

According to the health ministry, between Saturday and Sunday, 394 people died from the coronavirus, the biggest ever recording since the health crisis began almost a month ago.

It means a total of 1,720 have died from the outbreak in Spain, with the latest death toll a 30% jump on the day before.

The high death rate, according to epidemiologists, indicates that the country is at least several days away from reaching the peak and beginning to turn the tide against the virus.

While there have been more deaths, the number of confirmed cases has slowed.

Today there were 3,646 new cases announced, compared to the almost 5,000 added on Saturday.

The total number of cases in Spain is now 28,572.

As of Sunday almost one billion people worldwide are under quarantine or self-isolating measures in a bid to fight the global pandemic.

More than 13,000 have been killed and at least 300,000 are now infected around the world, with countries such as Colombia recording their first victim.

Some 35 countries have introduced strict self-isolation and quarantine measures, including Spain, where the state of alarm is set to be extended for 15 days.