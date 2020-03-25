DESPITE urban and rural crimes being fewer in number due to lock-down restrictions, domestic crime is the main concern for Murcia University’s, Álvaro Pintado.

The Professor of Criminology at the UMU warns that, “co-existence often enhances aspects of psychopathy, which may lead to gender violence or cybercrime.”

Pintado agrees that if that focus is maintained, “we can harbour the emotional and psychological crisis that humanity is facing.”

He told La Opinion, “Being in confinement leads us to reflect on the concept of socialisation,” the process of learning to behave in a way that is acceptable to society.

In the meantime, Javier Monje, of Murcia’s Police Union (SUP), stated, “it is obvious that crime has decreased, as there are fewer people on the street.”

He claimed that Molina de Segura, 7 miles north of Murcia, has now gone from having an average of three detainees a day, to zero.

