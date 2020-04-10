A MAN in Malaga has been arrested for threatening neighbours after they called the police complaining he was playing loud music.

The 34-year-old, originally from Granada allegedly also threatened the police officers once they came to his house to denounce him for the loud music.

This occurred on Saturday when the police were called to the man’s house in the capital of the Costa del Sol.

After knocking on the door several times, the man finally opened it and started being aggressive.

He eventually agreed to lower the music and the police officers left.

However, as they were leaving they heard the man shouting and threatening the neighbours saying ‘that he was going to kill whoever called the police.’

Immediately afterwards, the individual went towards the agents, threatening them with death, while attempting to kick and punch them.

The agents eventually managed to get the man under control, arresting him and transferring to the local police station.