CARMEN Calvo announces she has recovered from COVID-19 and is returning to work.

The Deputy Prime Minister tested positive for the virus on March 25.

A day later she left the hospital and continued her recovery at home.

The 62-year-old made her announcement on social media, thanking those who stood by her.

“My support and solidarity to all those who are going through these difficult times because #EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos,” she said on Twitter.

This comes a day after Carolina Darias, the Minister of Territorial Policy and Civil Service announced yesterday that she had also overcome the pandemic.

Now that Calvo is healthy and back at work, she will take over the Government if Pedro Sanchez falls ill.

Before that, the temporary number two was the leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.