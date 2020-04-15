“It felt a bit silly at first, but I just wanted to lift people’s spirits,” says classically-trained opera singer Claire-Maire, a French and English as a foreign language teacher in Moraira on the Costa Blanca.

“But I got a really nice response – the sound travels where I live in Moraira, and I could hear clapping and cheering from across the valley.

“I got texts from the neighbours and people on Facebook asking, ‘was that you? When’s the next concert?’

“I think this virus is giving us back a community spirit, as we clutch at straws to lift our own spirits and sanity.

“I’m really inspired by people who, without work, still want to volunteer to do deliveries or drive people to hospital. It’s like wartime – people are trying to work together to help.

“You don’t have to be brilliant at what you do, but if it makes people laugh or makes people smile then share that talent.

“So I decided to stream my concerts live on Facebook every Saturday at 4pm.

“I’m a classically-trained opera singer, but I sing a mixed programme, like Katie Melua and The Beatles.

“I dedicate a half-Spanish, half-English version of You Raise Me Up to all the medical staff, doctors and nurses, fighting against COVID-19.

Claire-Marie is head of English as a foreign language and French departments at the Lady Elizabeth School in Benitcahell.

She was for five years director of the Costa Blanca male voice choir. She also sings in the Claire-Marie Duo and at the Javea Baptist Church.

Find out more about her on her Facebook page or website.