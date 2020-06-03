SPAIN has registered its first coronavirus related death in three days.

According to the Health Ministry, one person has lost their life in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities nationwide to 27,128.

In addition, the Ministry has also announced that 63 people have lost their lives to the pandemic in the past week, even though that figure yesterday was only 34.

At the same time, the number of new infections has risen for the second day in a row from 137 yesterday, to 219 today.

Madrid continues to be the region with the most cases, with 112, followed by Catalunya with 38.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Spain to 240,326, according to the Health Ministry.

However, yesterday the number of people infected with the virus was 239,932, which means that in the last 24 hours there have been 394 new cases, not 219 that the Ministry is claiming.

As has been happening since last Monday, the Health Ministry reports that the discrepancies in the data are due to the implementation of the new measurement technique they’re using to track new cases and deaths, while waiting for each region to send in their figures.

The Director of Health Emergencies, Fernando Simon: “We’ve had around 28,000 deaths, which represent 60% of the total number of deaths, waiting for the autonomous regions to update the databases.”

Simon added that some people have died with compatible symptoms, without being infected by the virus.