SIX raids on addresses in Gibraltar were carried out this week by the police money laundering investigation unit.

Financial documents, electronic devices and luxury items were seized by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Twenty officers carried out the searches at homes in Mid-Harbours, Chilton Court and the Upper Town.

“The investigation continues and is part of an ongoing cross-border law enforcement cooperation in the fight against organized crime and money laundering,” said the RGP.

“Earlier this week there was a crime clampdown in the Campo area carried out by theGuardia Civil against money laundering, with suspected local ties.”

Although no arrest have been made so far, the raids were linked to a massive operation across the border in La Linea and across Andalucia.

In that operation, which involved hundreds of elite Guardia Civil units, 38 people were arrested over €320,000 euros and private property seized.

A total of 11 people have now been imprisoned in La Linea, with others released on bail.