CALVIA beaches in Mallorca have been awarded the most Q Flags throughout the whole of Spain.

Famous beaches on the resort include Magaluf, Palma Nova and Santa Ponsa.

The Q flags are awarded by the ICTE Spanish Tourism Quality Institute, which comes under the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism.

They’re based on the ISO quality standard and are recognised internationally.

Calvia council made the decision this year to focus its attention on gaining Q Flags, rather than the more well-known Blue Flags.

Alfonso Rodriguez Badal, Mayor of Calvia said: “The fact the ICTE has recognised Calvia as the municipality with the most Q Flags for quality reflects what quality means for Calvia in general as a destination and what it means for its beaches.

“We will continue working to maintain this quality,” he added.

The Mayor took the opportunity to also comment on the safety of the municipality’s beaches.

“The safety, along with the quality recognitions means that Calvia will continue having beaches which give confidence to both tourists and residents, so that they can enjoy them and so they can continue to be the attraction for our high season at a complicated time.”

This comes as the Balearic islands were awarded 38 Blue Flags this year, while Spain as a whole received 688.