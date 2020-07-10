ANY Gibraltar health card holder over 16-years-old who wants to be tested for COVID-19 can now do so for free.

The decision to allow testing for all continues to shows off how the socialist system on the Rock leads the way in the care of its citizens.

Swab tests are easier than ever too, as they are only done to the back of the throat as opposed to the painful nose insertion.

There are now two active cases in Gibraltar which surfaced after random testing.

One visitor also tested positive along with one cross-frontier worker in Spain.

They are all recovering at home in self-isolation with the appropriate authorities notified.

Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia announced that everyone with a Gibraltar Health Authority card can now take a test if they want to.

“The swabbing will be carried out at the drive-thru facility in Rooke,” said Garcia.

“The result will usually be communicated within 12 hours.

“In future, a certificate of COVID testing, to assist with travel requirements, will be provided from here.”

Although the test will be free, there will be a charge for the certificate once it is introduced.

STRICT: Temperature tests are being carried out at the hospital, as the Chief Minister found out recently

Staying healthy

The Liberal party leader boasted how Gibraltar is now ‘the world leader’ in testing.

The number of swabs taken is now closer to 16,000, more than half the population.

The two active cases were discovered after wide testing on a number of frontline staff.

This number included workers in hotels, banks, food delivery companies, restaurants, schools, enforcement and health services.

There are now a total of 57 people self-isolating because they are vulnerable or have been in contact with these new cases.

At St Bernard’s Hospital the GHA plan to restart clinical appointments is going ahead as planned in Phase Five.

Face-to-face appointments, cancer screening and routine surgery is going ahead as always.

The only difference is the space between appointments and more social distancing,

These would fully go back to normal with Rock Unlock on August 1.

Those who want to get tested without symptoms can call 20041818, while those with symptoms still need to call 111.