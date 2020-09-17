ALL Brits including Gibraltarians could be forced to wet stamp their passports when they go to Spain if there is no UK deal with the EU.

Although Gibraltar has been meeting with Spain as December 31 approaches, it is unlikely to work out if Boris Johnson rips up the agreement.

The Government met yesterday with different heads of department including police, customs, the port and health bosses.

They issued a Technical Notice that spelled out that the worst scenario possible could become a reality for Gibraltar.

All UK citizens would become third country nationals for the EU and will have a similar status to countries like the USA.

The main measures will be as follows:

(a) the wet stamping of passports when entering or exiting the Schengen Area;

(b) the scanning of documents against the Schengen Information System (SIS);

(c) a limit to stays in the Schengen Area of 90 days in any 180 day period;

(d) Third Country nationals can be questioned as to the reason for entering Schengen;

(e) enquiries can be made of Third Country Nationals as to the conditions of their intended stay in Schengen;

(f) checks can be made to ensure that Third Country Nationals have means of subsistence while in Schengen;

(g) the application as from 2022 of the ETIAS travel pre-authorisation system (similar to US ESTA).

Disruption

The Government has warned locals to plan ahead for this type of scenario while it is still in talks with Spain and the UK to try to come up with a working deal.

DEJA VU: DCM Joseph Garcia, a keen Europhile, is getting ready for a hard frontier

“We left the European Union, together with the United Kingdom, on 31 January this year,” said Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia.

“Gibraltar and the UK are now both in a period of transition to a new relationship with the European Union.

“That relationship could either be governed by a Future Relationship agreement or it could be subject to no deal at all.”

In talks with Spanish officials, both sides have highlighted the need to avoid border queues on either side of the land frontier.

“It should be noted that the fluid movement of persons across the border is important to both Gibraltar and to Spain.

“Indeed, all are agreed that there should be as little disruption as possible to the lives of ordinary citizens.”

“However, we also need to prepare for the possibility that there is no agreement, obviously in those areas that are within our control.”

Although Gibraltar will continue to work with the UK to find an agreement with the EU the signals from London are not looking good at the moment.