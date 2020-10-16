THREE new positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at government schools in Gibraltar since Wednesday evening.

It comes as COVID-19 cases on the Rock hit 99, two of which are visitors, the highest figure ever.

Two people are currently in the COVID Critical Care Unit at St Bernard’s Hospital, with three in the COVID-19 ward.

The third and fourth cases were reported at Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School along with the sixth at Westside school.

Contact tracing teams interviewed the new infected cases and took action to isolate staff and pupils.

At the upper primary school five staff members and 55 pupils are now self-isolating having believed to have had close contact with the two separate new cases.

At the Westside school cases only 14 students were told to self-isolate after being in close contact with the sixth reported case.

Parents are being informed to send their children to school unless informed otherwise by the Contact Tracing Team or their children show symptoms.

Concerned parents can contact headteachers at each school if they feel they have any specific questions.

Although Northern Ireland has stopped schools, the UK has still not got to that stage and Gibraltar is following suit.

With 1,000 tests being carried out in the community everyday including fortnightly tests of school staff, the idea is to find cases before they can cause outbreaks.