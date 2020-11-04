A LOCAL eight-year-old boy who wrote a picture book on COVID-19 travel has been recognised at the second Cultural Awards in Gibraltar.

Jake Torres won the Outstanding Achievement Award after selling his 1,200 copies of his ‘Corona Travel’ book.

Torres raised £7,500 for children’s charities got social media approval and even took part in a global book collaboration.

The environmental project, called ‘I am Free’ included work from London artists and writers.

Gibraltar classical music composer Karel Mark Chichon got an extraordinary achievement award for his long career.

A special Covid Award was given to Dion Mifsud and Nolan Frendo for his entertaining Friday Night Live show during the pandemic.

Maribel Matthews, who got an ‘Artist of the Year’ award in New York, got the senior award.

“The Cultural Awards are a recognition, not just of the achievements of those who receive it, but of the standard of culture in our community,” said Minister for Culture, John Cortes.

“Gibraltarian culture continues to develop an identity of its own, clearly demonstrated by its resilience through COVID times.

Pandemic perseverance

Young pianist Aditya Dhanwani and teen dancer Amy Wink got the under-15 and under-25 awards respectively.

The Best Educational Project went to the Youth Service for a portrait project to highlight mental health issues.

Writer Mark Sanchez got the Cultural Ambassador award while Arthur Harper got a lifetime achievement award for his services to photography.

“I specifically congratulate mention the winner of the Ministry for Culture Lifetime Achievement Award, Arthur Harper, at the young age of 92,” added Cortes.

“His lifetime dedication to the art and science of photography, and to the knowledge and conservation of plants in Gibraltar.

“He been exemplary and is an inspiration to young and old alike.”