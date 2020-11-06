NEW COVID-19 infection rates have seen a significant fall across the Valencian Community according to the latest figures released last night(November 5).

The regional health ministry said that 1,196 new cases had been reported in the region, compared to 1,804, a day earlier.

The fall was reflected in Alicante Province with 409 new infections declared, down by 187 on the Wednesday returns.

11 deaths were recorded in the Valencian Community, down from 21, and 32 new outbreaks were reported.

The largest Alicante Province outbreak was in Elche with 16 people infected in a work situation.

Other outbreak areas are Orihuela, Denia, and La Nucia.

Hospitalisations in Alicante Province stand at 455, one down on 24 hours earlier.