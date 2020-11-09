312 NEW COVID-19 cases have been reported in Alicante Province since the last Valencian health ministry update on Saturday morning.

The Monday(November 9) figures showed 711 fresh cases across the whole of the Valencian Community.

26 people had died over the weekend, 15 of which were in Alicante Province.

On a week-to-week basis, infections based on the Monday report had dropped by 193 in Alicante Province, but fatalities had risen by 12.

Another area continuing to give concern is the number of people getting hospital treatment.

Over seven days, that figure has risen by 72 in Alicante Province to 531, with 85 people in ICUs(up five).

22 outbreaks were reported with two significant instances in Almoradi involving 14 cases via a school and 12 through social contact.