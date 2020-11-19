Videogames have become the favorite hobby of millions of people around the world, so it is very normal to find players who spend many hours a day enjoying a game they like, to the point of becoming an important part of their lives. Because of that, it is common that players want to improve more and more the experience provided by their favorite videogame, so they are dedicated to try to get all kinds of virtual goods that make the gameplay much more enjoyable.

Online multiplayer videogames commonly have all kinds of virtual items that players can obtain to improve all kinds of aspects, such as the aesthetic appearance of their characters through skins or various clothes, weapons or components that can increase their skills in the game, or even rare items that are intended to be collected by few players. In any case, in order to obtain these useful and attractive items it is necessary for the player to make a certain effort within the game, such as fulfilling a specific task or gathering a high amount of videogame currency.

However, the requirements to obtain the coveted virtual goods can require too many hours of gameplay that can end up boring or even frustrating the players, for example: in the case of online videogames such as Old School RuneScape or World of Warcraft, it is necessary that players gather huge amounts of their virtual gold in order to buy the most necessary or attractive items of their respective worlds, and obtaining that gold requires many hours of effort, since tasks like hunting monsters, performing certain jobs or marketing items must be done repeatedly, which can be too boring and tedious. Even in competitive online games such as Rocket League, players must win a lot of games in order to obtain the necessary Credits to buy the Blueprints of some interesting piece for the vehicles, which can take many hours of gameplay.

But, there is also a quite viable alternative for any player to save all the time required to obtain the desired items or large amounts of currency in their favorite online videogame, and that is precisely by buying these virtual goods through the so-called gaming marketplaces, which are websites where players can buy or sell with real money all kinds of items, Currencies or accounts of the most popular online videogames today (especially MMO and competitive online games), as World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Rocket League, Wolcen, GTA V, Final Fantasy XIV, CS:GO, among many others. Having said that, when it comes to a secure, comfortable and quite varied gaming marketplace, Eldorado.gg is undoubtedly one of the best options.

Eldorado.gg stands out from other Gaming marketplaces because during its 2 years of activity, it has been able to consolidate itself as a totally reliable website, very easy to use and with features that benefit a lot the players that are dedicated to buying or selling in this place. For that reason, next we will briefly mention the main reasons why Eldorado.gg is one of the most recommended gaming marketplaces.

Its comfortable and effective search system

Eldorado.gg has a platform that orders your items in a very efficient and comfortable way for any new user, since all the virtual goods of each available videogame are divided between currencies, items, boosting services and accounts, so you will always have a clear idea of what you will buy. However, the most useful feature corresponding to this section is the search filter offered by this web marketplace, which has selection options that allow the currency or the item we are looking to buy to be adjusted to a specified price. For example, if you want to buy Rocket League Credits, and you only have a specific budget, then you can simply filter your search to get bids that match that amount. This aspect also benefits sellers, as it allows them greater visibility on the platform among the variety of prices and items available.

Its system guarantees total security in purchase and sale transactions

The most important aspect that any web marketplace must provide is undoubtedly security within the exchanges that take place on its sites, since negotiating virtual products can be quite dangerous if you do not have a competent intermediary. For that reason, Eldorado.gg is the best option, since it has a totally secure platform that stands out for its TradeShield system, which guarantees 100% trading protection.

The TradeShield system is practically an intermediary that holds the money paid by the buyer within the platform and when the buyer confirms that he has received what he bought, then the money will be released and can be received by the seller. That way, the buyer keeps his money safe until he receives his item and the seller will have his payment secured, since with this system the money is not transferred directly from the buyer to the seller, which can mostly facilitate scams.

In case any problem occurs during the buying and selling process, Eldorado.gg has an excellent technical support that will always be available to solve any inconvenience.

Your low sales rates

One of the aspects that commonly keep sellers away from Gaming marketplaces is the fee they charge for each sale, which may be too high in some cases. Fortunately, Eldorado.gg only charges a 5% fee for each sale of resumes or items and 10% for accounts or boosting services, which is low compared to other Gaming Marketplaces. This is even more feasible if you add the fact that Eldorado.gg provides transaction protection and its popularity allows many people to view our sales publications.

Opting for the Gaming Marketplace is an excellent option that allows us to save many problems and improves the experience within our favorite videogame, however, it is necessary to know how to choose the right website in order to make the exchanges in a safe and comfortable way. Having said that, it is clear that Eldorado.gg should be the main option.