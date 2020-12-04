THE weekly trend of new COVID-19 case falls has been bucked in the latest set of figures released in the Valencian Community.

1,722 infections were reported in the region, according to the latest Valencian health ministry report last night(December 3).

That’s 214 more than the previous Thursday and has been fuelled by a rise in Valencia Province centred around Valencia City.

On the other hand, Alicante Province reported with 520 new positives compared to 589 a week earlier.

13 people died across the Community, which is 28 less than on November 26.

Hospitalisations are significantly down in Alicante Province at 381, down by 49 over a week.

Patients in ICU beds have fallen by ten to 94.

10 new outbreaks were reported in the province, mainly split between the two largest centres of Alicante and Elche.