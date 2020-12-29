A British woman had to be airlifted to hospital this morning(December 29) after tripping up towards the end of a steep walk to the top of an iconic Costa Blanca landmark.

The 68-year-old was on the final stretch of the path to Calpe’s Penyal d’Ifac when she stumbled and fell.

She suffered ankle, head, and back injuries as a result of the incident.

It’s unclear whether she was with somebody at the time of the accident, but a call was made to the emergency services.

Because of the remote location, a helicopter operated by the Alicante Provincial Fire Service was scrambled to the scene.

The injured walker was given first aid by the rescue team and then transferred into the helicopter.

It returned to its base further down the coast at San Vicente del Raspeig and the British national was transferred to an ambulance for her onward journey to hospital.