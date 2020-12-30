SIXTY deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in the Community in the last 24 hours.

The Valencian Community has reported 3,590 coronavirus infections in 24 hours , the worst figures since the beginning of the pandemic.

Spain’s Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths in a press conference yesterday, December 29.

Two of the deaths were in the Vega Baja region of the Costa Blanca, adding to the 206 total that have died in the region from the virus since March.

Callosa de Segura has three cases stemming from schools and Albatera has three cases from a social origin.

Los Montesinos has detected six cases, also from a social origin.

This tragic news comes at the same time as the new ‘British strain’ of Covid-19 has been recognised in parts of the Costa Blanca.

Microbiologists from the Elche General Hospital say that two Spaniards, one of whom had recently returned from the UK, were carrying the more virulent strain.

The variant was identified in the London and South-East areas of England earlier this month and is much more contagious than the ‘original’ coronavirus strain.

Spain has responded to the UK variant by closing borders for travellers from Britain unless they are Spanish citizens or residents.

The Costa Blanca discovery adds to new strain COVID-19 infections being discovered in the Madrid and Andalucia regions in recent days.