NEW COVID-19 daily cases in the Valencian Community have risen by 117 infections to 2,832 in the latest figures issued today(December 31).

The regional health ministry said ten people had died from the coronavirus as opposed to yesterday’s record daily figure of 70 fatalities.

The Valencian Community continues to have one of the highest percentage infection rates in the country.

862 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Alicante Province today, which is 91 higher than on Wednesday.

It’s the second-highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

The record daily total was logged on November 13 with 873 new cases.

518 people are hospitalised in Alicante Province, up by five on yesterday.

108 patients are being treated in ICUs which is a rise of two over 24 hours.

New outbreaks totalled up to 30 in the Valencian Community since yesterday’s update.

Six of the latest outbreaks are in Alicante Province, with the largest being 11 cases in Alcoy related to work.

Only two socially-originated outbreaks of four cases each were reported in Elche and Denia.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said in a radio interview today that ‘he did not rule out’ any new restrictions in the region for 2021.

He then contradicted himself by adding that introducing extra measures ‘did not make any sense’ if current rules were not being followed anyway.

The Alicante College of Physicians has also issued an appeal for people to behave ‘responsibly’ to avoid the coronavirus spreading further.

It was confirmed last Tuesday that two Elche area residents had contracted the ‘UK’ virulent COVID-19 strain.

One of them flew back from London last week.