LATEST Valencian health ministry figures released last night(February 5) showed 6,130 new coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period in the region.

That total is up by 1,308 on the Thursday total, but the more indicative week-to-week measurement shows a fall of 1,799 new infections compared to January 29.

The record daily figure was 9,810 infections two weeks earlier on January 20.

99 fatalities were announced yesterday, the fourth-highest figure of the pandemic, following on three successive days when the figures were over a hundred.

5,283 people have died from COVID-19 in the Valencian Community since the start of the pandemic.

Hospital admissions have recorded another daily fall to 3,393 admissions, a 24-hour drop of 172 patients.

Eight days ago, 4,463 were being treated in hospital for the coronavirus, and the pandemic peak was reached on January 25 with 4,777 hospitalisations.

Another positive sign is the first reduction in some time in patients getting intensive care.

632 people are in ICUs, compared to 656 on Thursday, and 651 on January 29.

75 outbreaks have been declared in the Valencian Community of which 49 are in Valencia Province.