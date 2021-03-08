A major boost to Spanish vaccine supplies is scheduled for next month with the arrival of 4.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Health Minister, Carolina Darias.

When they will actually go into people’s arms is another question.

The next injection phase has already started in many parts of Spain which involves the over-80’s.

Plans for mass vaccinations have been unveiled to begin in April, based on age ranges.

All expats with a SIP card will qualify to get a jab with private insurance plan holders advised by the British Consulate to contact their provider.

In a radio interview today(March 8), Carolina Darias said: “The arrival of the Pfizer doses will more than double the current shipments.”

It is a significant increase on current levels which has been a problem across the whole of the European Union, compared to the UK.

“We knew that limited supplies were going to arrive in the first three months of 2021 at around 8.3 million doses,” added Darias.

“We have already got 5.5 million and this March we will reach that 8.3 million target, ahead of a very significant increase from April onwards, “ she told radio station Cadena Ser.

She also reiterated her government’s goal, frequently expressed by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, that 70% of the population will have had shots in their arms come the end of the summer.

Darias also wanted current coronavirus restrictions to be gently relaxed to avoid the chances of a ‘fourth wave’ of the pandemic.

“Relaxations should be gradual to allow time for the vaccines to kick in as we go for a target of just 50 cases per 100,000 people. We will then go for a new target of 25 cases.”