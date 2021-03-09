SEVEN people have been arrested in Mallorca for kidnapping a disabled man and subjecting him to various methods of torture over two days.

Four men and three women, aged between 20- and 30-years-old, are being held in custody after allegedly committing the horrific acts upon a 30-year-old man.

Investigators say the victim, who has an intellectual disability, was held against his will in a house in Manacor.

The victim had met the group in Plaza de Espana in Palma on Friday evening and was asked if he wanted to accompany them home, to which he agreed to.

However, once inside the property, he was held captive and tortured over two days.

Not only were his toes sewn together, but he was forced to swallow glue, burnt, had tacks inserted into his skin and had shapes of penises tattooed on his face.

He was finally able to escape on Sunday, returning to his family home.

After revealing his ordeal to a relative, he was taken to the police station to report the crime and is now receiving treatment in Manacor Hospital.

Last year, an 82-year-old man was rescued by police on the Costa Blanca after being held captive at a flat for several days.

The Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional arrested a man in his sixties who was described as ‘mentally unstable’.

Officers discovered that the man had been tortured on multiple occasions with burns to his body.

He was taken for treatment to the Hospital Comarcal de la Marina Baixa in Villajoyosa.