222 new coronavirus infections were announced today(April 22) in the Valencian Community by the regional health authority.

That’s a rise of just two cases on a week-to-week basis and 40 more compared to yesterday.

Two weeks ago the total stood on 311.

60% of new cases are being reported in Valencia Province.

Six deaths were reported today taking the pandemic total to 7,276, which is a rise of 35 since April 15.

Hospital admissions inched down to 275, compared to 281 yesterday, and have fallen by 47 over seven days.

ICU patient numbers stand at 66, which is two more than yesterday and a week ago.

11 have been reported in the Valencian Community today, with eight infections logged in a workplace orientated outbreak at L’Alfas del Pi.

