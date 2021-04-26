MURCIA is slashing back its curfew hours for the second time in a fortnight.

As from Wednesday(April 28), the start of the curfew will be from midnight.

On April 14, the curfew was reduced by an hour, beginning at 11.00 pm.

The region’s COVID Monitoring Committee said today(April 26) said that the last change had not led to any infection rises and that has allowed them to make a further de-restriction.

It will be welcome news for the bar and restaurant trade and there’s an added bonus for outdoor wedding, baptism, and communion celebrations with capacity limits raised to 100 people.

The Murcia Region is the first part of Spain to reach a ‘zero risk’ level under Ministry of Health guidelines.

Murcia president, Fernando Lopez Miras, said: “We have not yet won, but we are getting closer.”

He also thanked the hard-pressed hospitality sector for their support during the various restrictions.

Other hospitality restrictions will continued to be maintained in Murcia.

That means no service at a bar area and six people maximum at a terrace table and four indoors.

Spain’s second State of Alarm expires on May 9, and the country’s 17 regions will not be able to enforce curfews or border closures.

