GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA has come top out of all Valencian Region towns for its business website.

“Marketplace in Guardamar del Segura” is developed by their Department of Economic Promotion, and won ‘first finalist’ in the SICTED 2020 ‘Best Improvement Project’.

The SICTED (Comprehensive Spanish Tourism Quality System) is a project to improve the quality of travel destinations, promoted by the Secretary of State for Tourism.

AWARD-WINNING: Guardamar del Segura

It works with multiple tourist establishments in one place with the end goal of improving the experience and overall satisfaction for travellers.

Some 222 destinations throughout Spain and 9,170 companies were reviewed, of which 5,855 are classed as ‘distinguished.’

Guardamar was second nationwide, but top in the Valencian Community, as places are recognised as: winner; first finalist; and second finalist.

Town mayor, José Luis Sáez, said: “this recognition obtained from more than 200 tourist destinations throughout Spain, highlights the successful line of work of the City Council, based on collaboration with the tourism sector in our location”.

The award will be presented at a public event on May 20.

Click the image below for a link to the award-winning website containing contact details for more than 40 different companies that positively promote business in the resort.

Notably, another 43 are awaiting approval to join the list.

