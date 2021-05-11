BEN Affleck gushed over former finance Jennifer Lopez in fluent Spanish in an interview last year.

In the unearthed clip from a Spanish TV show filmed last February Ben heaps the praise on his ex, Maid in Manhattan star Jennifer Lopez, calling her a ‘great woman’.

This week ‘Bennifer’, who were engaged between 2003- 2004, were seen on holiday together in Montana fanning flames that the pair have reunited after nearly 20 years apart.

JLo and Ben Affleck first fell in love on the set of the 2003’s flop film Gigli and soon became one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, with Ben even starring in Jen’s hit music video Jenny on the Block the same year.

The pair called it quits at the end of 2004 and Ben went on to marry and then split with actress Jennifer Garner while J.Lo got hitched to Latino singer Marc Anthony and had two children with the Puerto Rican star.

After ten years of marriage, Jen and Marc divorced and the Love Don’t Cost a Thing star went on to date baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

In the unearthed clip from the Spanish show El Gordo y la Flaca, Ben can be heard complimenting his ex Jen in perfect Spanish.

He told the Univision host: “I like Jennifer Lopez a lot and it’s great to see her getting the respect that she deserves.

“She is a great woman, and it seems that she is very happy with her boyfriend. I wish them the best with their new marriage.”

It seems Ben’s good wishes may have jinxed the nuptials. J.Lo and A.Rod announced they had called it quits last month – and Ben has wasted no time offering his former finance a shoulder to cry on.

The exes were spotted cosying up together near Ben’s holiday home the Montana resort destination Big Sky.

A source who spotted the pair told TMZ that, that ‘they seemed very much like a couple’.

So there you have it. Ben might have jinxed J.Lo’s wedding with A.Ro – but maybe we might get a Jenny From the Block 2 out of the reunion?