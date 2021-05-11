99 new COVID infections were announced today(May 11) by Valencia’s regional health ministry.

That is a week-to-week fall of 28 cases and a rise of 59 on yesterday’s total, which continues the Tuesday trend of an increase on the Monday figures.

Six deaths have been reported today, which consist of one fatality in the last week with the five other deaths dating back to January and February.

The pandemic death toll in the region is 7,383 people, with 37 deaths reported in the last week, of which all bar two date back to earlier this year.

Hospital admissions caused by COVID are quickly evaporating.

The latest figure is now 171, which is six fewer than yesterday, and 62 down on a week ago.

ICU numbers are falling fast with 40 patients being treated, compared to 46 yesterday, and 53 last Tuesday(May 4).

The health ministry says that two major outbreaks have been reported in the Valencian Community, both of social origin with 19 infections in Sagunto and 14 in Alfarp.

Vaccinations have passed the two million mark in the region.

2,038,019 doses have been injected of which 653,098 have been both doses or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It means there have been over 290,000 inoculations in the last seven days.