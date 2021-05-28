COVID-19 infections are remaining constant in the Valencian Community with a very minor underlying upward trend.

The Friday(May 28) figures from the regional health ministry have declared 155 new cases.

That is a rise of 27 over the previous Friday total of 128, which in itself was actually 27 case fall on the previous week.

The day-to-day comparison though goes in a different direction with a 55 case drop on yesterday’s infection figure.

Within the overall scheme of things, there is not a great deal for Valencian authorities to get worried about, but COVID-19, despite the vaccination programme, is proving tricky to totally flush out.

Low infection rates and vaccines are contributing to positive news across all of the other indicators.

Only three deaths were announced today, with two of those dating back to January.

The pandemic death toll is 7,432 with only 17 fatalities declared in the last week.

Most of that are ‘historical’ cases that are only just know being confirmed as COVID-related deaths.

After very minor hospital admission rises for three successive days, the figure has gone down today.

There are 115 hospitalisations due to the coronavirus, five less than yesterday, and a 13 patient reduction on a week-to-week basis.

ICU patients number 24, one down on yesterday, and nine fewer than last Friday.

