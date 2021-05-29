SPAIN’S Ministry of the Interior found that serious crime rates are continuing to drop across Malaga.

The survey found that homicides and attempted murder had falled by 75% from 12 cases in the first quarter of 2020 to only three this year.

Meanwhile, cases of theft in Malaga saw a dip of 3.6% and robberies with force inside homes fell by 33.8% in the first quarter of the year, going from 808 between January and March 2020 to 535 in the same period this year.

Crime in Malaga fell to a historic low in 2020 and serious crime rates have plummeted across major expat hotspots including Fuengirola, Malaga city, Torremolinos and Marbella.

In the first three months of 2021, the total number of criminal offences reported across the province has decreased by 6.8%, from 16,773 last year to 15,637 this year.

Nerja has seen the biggest fall in crime, reporting a drop of 23.5% compared to last year.

The crime rate remained much the same in Alhaurín de la Torre and Vélez-Málaga where it fell 0.8 and 0.6% respectively.

Coín and Rincón de la Victoria were the only two towns to register a jump in crime, with illegal activities jumping 18.8 % in Coin while a spate of burglaries pushed Rincón de la Victoria’s crime rate up by 35.7%.

Overall the number of serious sex crimes across Malaga has remained fairly static (118 cases in the first quarter of the year, compared to 114 in the same period of 2020), the number of rape cases has fallen significantly from 17 between January and March of last year to seven this year.

Only drug trafficking offences were reported to be on the rise, with the reporting noting an increase in Malaga of 5.5%.

