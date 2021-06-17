BENIDORM has unveiled its team of 58 ‘beach assistants’ who will help keep the resort’s beaches COVID-safe until mid-September.

Unemployed people aged under 30 will provide information and support under the Valencian Communtiy’s ‘Safe Summer’ programme.

It’s a repeat of last year’s initiative with €4.5 million being pumped in to hire a thousand people to cover the Valencia region’s 71 coastal municipalities.

The Benidorm team officially starts work tomorrow(June 18) with the local employees jointly financed by the regional government and Benidorm council to the tune of €376,000.

The new assistants today spent their time getting familiar with their job and what’s expected of them.

Benidorm’s Beaches councillor, Monica Gomez, said: “The staff will tell visitors how the beaches have been divided into COVID-safe sections and provide details about capacity limits and other health safety issues.”

One change from last year is that each local council can tailor the work schedules of the beach assistants to local needs.

“We will make changes on a week-to-week basis to rotas and where we place the assistants depending on visitor numbers and how the health situation evolves,” Gomez added.

