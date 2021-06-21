A Tabarca Island resident had an unusual find on Saturday(June 19) after spotting a large package on the shore close to the lighthouse on the small Costa Blanca island.

It turned out to be a 35 kilo stash of hashish that the tide had brought in close to the lighthouse.

It was a rare moment of excitement for the island which plays host to day trippers catching boats from either Alicante or Santa Pola.

The walker called the authorities and two Alicante Policia local officers checked out the unusual consignment which consisted of 70 packs of hashish weighing in at 500 grams per bag.

The Guardia Civil in Santa Pola is trying to find out where the drugs originated.

