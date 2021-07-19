UP to 32 flights from the UK are due to land in the Valencia region today (Monday) on the first day since the easing of travel restrictions between Britain and Spain.

Of these, 28 are bound for Alicante’s El Altet airport and four for Valencia’s Manises, with Castellon having to wait a bit longer to welcome the first travellers.

Over 55,000 seats are on sale throughout this week on flights connecting British airports with all three provinces.

Vaccinated UK travellers are no longer required to quarantine upon returning from Spain, which is being hailed as the key to finally unlock British tourism in the Valencian Community again.

Photo by Cordon Press

Although it is still early for definitive predictions for the rest of the summer, given the ever-changing health situation throughout the world, most airlines have at least doubled their number of vacancies on flights to Valencia over the last two weeks.

The Spanish Airline Association has reported a whopping 400% surge in ticket sales, although analysts point out that the figures can be misleading as they were abnormally low to begin with.

The UK now enters a new phase in the fight against the COVID pandemic with a widespread easing of restrictions that is being met with alarm among the scientific community, as infection rates spiral due mainly to the Delta strain.

