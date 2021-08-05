SIX Benidorm tourist, leisure, and hospitality groups are to offer low season holiday packages to entice visitors to the resort.

The new idea has been branded as the ‘Jappi Experience’ and packages will start to be sold this October via www.jappi.es

It’s a fresh move to boost tourist numbers after last autumn’s ‘Benidorm Resort’ initiative offering combinations of reduced price accommodation and meals.

That scheme was marred by regional border closures introduced in late October followed by New Year curfews and hospitality shutdowns, all caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

A motorhome decked out in the Jappi logo and symbols of the city’s six participating groups will tour round Spain and Portugal this month to advertise the initiative.

The Abreca hospitality association’s Alex Fratini said: “Clients booking accommodation can also buy meal vouchers redeemable at bars, cafes, and restaurants that are Abreca members.”

Over 60 Abreca establishments have signed up to the scheme with the aim to get over a hundred businesses involved.

“Being a Jappi customer, you will also get exclusive discounts on shops, nightlife, and excursions in Benidorm,” added Fratini.

The Jappi website is already ‘live’ and welcoming people to register who will get chance to win free weekend mini-breaks in the resort.

Alex Fratini continued; “The concept was suggested over a decade ago and it has now come to fruition because businesses need to increase their turnover when they need it most, which is in the winter.”

