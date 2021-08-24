THE Balearic Islands will start the academic year on September 10 with one of the highest rates of vaccinated secondary school students in Spain.

The region currently boasts the highest number of citizens aged between 12 and 19 who are fully vaccinated.

More than 44% of the age group have been vaccinated, almost triple the national average of 15%.

— Govern de les Illes Balears (@goib) August 16, 2021 "Having up-to-date information on the COVID-19 situation in the Balearic Islands allows us to protect ourselves better"

Spain has only approved vaccination against COVID-19 for those aged over 12 and the Balearics began their drive to jab this age group at the end of July.

The population group between 12 and 19 years of age, most of whom are in secondary school, high school or vocational training, is made up of just over 95,500 people, of whom more than 65% have already received the first dose of the vaccine.

The vaccines administered to this age group are either Pfizer or Moderna, so the second dose is received three to four weeks after the first dose.

By the time the school year starts in September, the complete vaccination schedule for these young people could be as high as 70%.

However, this doesn’t mean that conditions in school will return to ‘normal’ as per pre-pandemic times because Covid-19 restrictions will still be in place in classrooms across Spain for the foreseeable future.

