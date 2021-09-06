THREE Irish tourists were arrested at Palma airport after setting fire to umbrellas and sunbeds on the beach in Santa Ponsa.

The suspects allegedly set fire to umbrellas and sun beds while they were on holiday in Santa Ponça in the Calvia area of Mallorca. Officers and fire crews were called to tackle the beach blaze.

The Guardia Civil were able to identify the vandals after speaking to witnesses who described three people fleeing the scene.

After the police located and raided the hotel where the arsonists had been staying they were apprehended just before boarding their flight home.

This follows a spate of arrests at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, with 26 arrests in August alone of British, Romanians and Spaniards.

