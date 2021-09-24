ENGLISH FOR HOSPITALITY courses have just started on the Costa Blanca, after a Guardamar del Segura council collaboration with Convega.

The course involves 155 training hours that will be developed in three modules:

Social skills and employability

Restaurant Customer Service in English

Oral and written expression of restaurant terminology

The course runs from September 22 to October 8 at the coastal town’s Casa de Cultura.

As well as improving basic skills, it promotes training in different languages, IT skills and improves employability by encouraging the hiring of 11 young people enrolled in the National Youth Guarantee System.

LEARNING: Various elements of English language in hospitality

The training action is included in the PICE Program – Training Plan of the Alicante Chamber of Commerce.

Local councillor, Gisela Teva, expressed the importance of working with young people getting their first job.

In the future, more resources will be allocated and a new agreement will be signed with the Chamber of Commerce of Alicante to facilitate the access of young people to employment.

READ MORE: