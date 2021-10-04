THE ‘vast majority’ of COVID-19 restrictions will end this Saturday(October 9) in the Valencian Community according to regional president, Ximo Puig.

Speaking this Monday(October 4) at a tourist award ceremony, Puig said that he planned to bring down the ‘wall of restrictions and accelerate a return to normal life.’

October 9 is Valencia Day with the current package of measures due to expire this Friday.

Puig has long pencilled in the regional holiday as the start of a ‘new normal’ after 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic and its associated restrictions.

Over four million people had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Valencian Community- 80% of the population.

COVID cases are now below 50 infections per 100,000 people in tandem with low hospitalisation rates.

Puig said that he would not hint at details of the changes until he meets with political colleagues and health officials later this week, possibly this Thursday.

Indoor hospitality and late bar/night club capacity is currently at 75%.

There have been calls for that to end this weekend in addition to the number of people that can sit at a table.

Nightlife businesses have also called for ‘distancing’ rules to be relaxed.

Puig would not be drawn over there would be a loosening of mask-wearing mandates.

“We have to give maximum security to our citizens and not keeping measures has consequences,“ commented Puig.

