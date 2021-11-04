2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Roldan with pool garage - € 94,800

Apartment Roldan, Murcia 2 beds 1 baths € 94,800

Ground floor apartment in front of the 2 bedroom pool in La Torre Golf Resort, Torre-Pacheco, Murcia.Located in a residential area close to all services, this bright 77 m² second-hand house offers a very good connection through the RM-19 Mar Menor motorway that connects it with the Mar Menor beaches and the entire coast. It is located just 20 minutes from Torre-Pacheco where it has all the services such as a health center, schools, sports centers, pharmacies and other services.The house is located on the ground floor of a building built in 2007 with large common areas, green areas, community… See full property details