CHRISTMAS is right around the corner – or, if the rate at which festive light displays are popping up across Spain is anything to go by, it’s already here.

Making a pilgrimage to see some of the best illuminations in the country every winter is something of a yuletide tradition, and spots from Malaga to Vigo, Barcelona to Madrid have plenty to offer.

Here, we round up the best of the lot – and when you can expect the lights to start twinkling.

Madrid

Go for the lights, and stay for the festivities – the capital’s lights will feature work from renowned artists, designers and lighting specialists across 25 streets including Gran Via, Preciados and Jorge Juan. The lights will flicker to life on November 25 and illuminate the city until January 6

Barcelona

A stroll through Barcelona is always a delight, but it’s particularly enjoyable at this time of year with all the lights that adorn Gran Via, Arago and Plaza Catalunya. As part of the city’s Christmas exhibition, more than 100 kilometers of streets and avenues will be illuminated.

Vigo

Vigo began putting lights in more than 350 streets and ordered over 1,000 trees back in August – over double the amount of Christmas trees they had last year.

In 2020 the Christmas lighting covered 334 streets and boasted 450 trees with 2700 ornaments and ten million LED lights.

In an attempt to boost tourism to the area, the city has said this year will be ‘bigger and better than ever before’ and boasted that the display will be the greatest in the world, putting the likes of Manhattan in the USA to shame. The lights will be turned on on November 20 – you don’t want to miss this one.

Valencia

A canopy of shimmering lights will illuminate the streets of Valencia from December 1. Look out for the two large light-up globes that will be located in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

Malaga

It’s probably best known for the triumphant Christmas archways they put up in the middle of it all, but Malaga’s festive frivolities are far-ranging – and well worth the trip. Needless to say, it’s all set to be lit up and decorated rather wonderfully on Calle Larios from November 26.

Sevilla

Sevilla is something of a celebrity in the Christmas lights scene and always pulls in the punters around the yuletide season. This year, it invested over €1million to light up 287 streets across the city from November 26.

Bilbao

This verdant oasis is always a delight to visit, but things get extra magical once the weather gets wintry. Head down for a dazzling array of light trails, 120 illuminated trees, led sparkling garlands and curtains from November 24.

Palma de Mallorca

Winter was missing last year (as were a lot of things) but it’ll make a triumphant return when the festivities kick off on November 24 with the grand Christmas lights switch-on in Palma.

Murcia

Murcia will be transformed into a gleaming festival of lights during the festive period, with 1.8million lights illuminating 380 different points of the city.

READ ALSO: